Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressed on Friday the worshippers in Beirut’s Dahiyeh and elsewhere marking the First Night of Al-Qadr , tackling the various religious aspects of the occasion.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the importance of prayers and resorting to the divine power to face earthly challenges, including the current confrontation with the Israeli enemy in Lebanon, Gaza, and other areas, Al-Manar reported.Sayyed Nasrallah ridiculed the antagonistic propaganda which claims that calling for prayers reflects Resistance weakness in the battlefield, adding that reading a prayer is vital during the time of woes and bliss similarly.Holy God’s support has always helped us to defeat the Israeli enemy despite the discrepancy of the military capabilities, Sayyed Nasrallah said.Sayyed Nasrallah delayed tackling the latest developments in South Lebanon, Gaza, and the entire region till next Friday which marks Al-Quds International Day.“Al-Quds Day this year synchronizes with important developments.”Sayyed Nasrallah called for a massive participation in Hezbollah central ceremony which will be held to mark Al-Quds International Day in Beirut’s Dahiyeh.The Israeli enemy has been bombing Gaza for 175 days, killing 32,600 innocent civilians and injuring over 75, 000 others.Hezbollah, in turn, has engaged in a border battle to support Gaza in the face of the Zionist enemy, inflicting heavy losses upon the occupation forces.