0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 07:35

Syrian Army Eliminates 'Al-Nusra Terrorists' in Aleppo

Story Code : 1125822
Syrian Army Eliminates
Units of the Syrian Arab Army operating in the western countryside of Aleppo, killed and injured terrorist members of “Al-Nusra Front” when they attacked a number of the Army posts on Friday dawn.

“Units of our armed forces operating in the western countryside of Aleppo inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists and left them dead and wounded, as well as seizing the bodies of several killed terrorists, including members of the so-called “Turkestan Foreigners Brigade”, Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the attack by terrorist organizations took place synchronizing with the Israeli air aggression in Aleppo countryside, the terrorists’ attempted to stage a drone attack on the civilian neighborhood in Aleppo, and carry out another attack by a group affiliated with the terrorist organization “ISIS” on some army positions in the vicinity of Palmyra.
Comment


