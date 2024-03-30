0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 07:44

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Launches Drone Attacks on Israeli Military Base

Story Code : 1125824
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Launches Drone Attacks on Israeli Military Base
The attack was carried out using drones on Friday, according to the group's media outlet.  

The Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of resistance factions in Iraq, has declared that it will intensify attacks against the occupiers during the fasting month of Ramadan in support of the people of Gaza.

Three days ago, the Israeli regime's defense ministry office came under a drone attack.

On March 25, the resistance group also said it had struck a military base of the Israeli regime using drones.

Earlier, it had said it attacked Haifa port. 

The attacks are in solidarity with Gaza that has been under Israeli bombardment and starvation since October 7. 

Since the outset of the Israeli regime's genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, over 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the strip. In response, the resistance movements in various countries, including Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, have taken measures against the Israeli regime in support of the people of Gaza.
