0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 07:46

Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims

Story Code : 1125826
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
"I have been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They are prepared to fully recognize Israel in a future deal," Bloomberg quoted Biden as saying. 

He continued, “There has to be a post-Gaza plan, and there has to be a trade to a two-state solution. It does not have to occur today. It has to be a progression and I think we can do that."

"We need to get more food, medicine, and supplies to the Palestinians... But we can not forget that Israel is in a position where its very existence is at stake," he added. 

This came during a discussion with his fellow presidents at a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, intended to showcase Democratic party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the President's speech at least four times, underscoring divisions within the party over Biden's handling of Israel's war in Gaza and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Notably, progressives, along with Muslim and Arab Americans, have put pressure on Biden, urging the administration to take more steps to limit Israel's military campaign in Gaza. 

Joe Biden has been pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge.

This comes as the Arab-Israeli normalization process of 2020 has been on hold since then. The Israeli war in Gaza has even compounded this process as the Arab and Muslim public are against recognizing the Israeli regime and are united in their opinion that Palestine should be returned to the Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
29 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
29 March 2024
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
29 March 2024
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
28 March 2024