Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims

"I have been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They are prepared to fully recognize Israel in a future deal," Bloomberg quoted Biden as saying.He continued, “There has to be a post-Gaza plan, and there has to be a trade to a two-state solution. It does not have to occur today. It has to be a progression and I think we can do that.""We need to get more food, medicine, and supplies to the Palestinians... But we can not forget that Israel is in a position where its very existence is at stake," he added.This came during a discussion with his fellow presidents at a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, intended to showcase Democratic party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.However, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the President's speech at least four times, underscoring divisions within the party over Biden's handling of Israel's war in Gaza and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.Notably, progressives, along with Muslim and Arab Americans, have put pressure on Biden, urging the administration to take more steps to limit Israel's military campaign in Gaza.Joe Biden has been pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge.This comes as the Arab-Israeli normalization process of 2020 has been on hold since then. The Israeli war in Gaza has even compounded this process as the Arab and Muslim public are against recognizing the Israeli regime and are united in their opinion that Palestine should be returned to the Palestinians.