0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 07:48

Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1125827
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Around 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs are among the armaments in the handover, anonymous Pentagon and White House officials told the newspaper.

On top of that, the State Department reportedly authorized the transfer of 25 F-35A aircraft and engines valued at around $2.5 billion. The transfers had originally been approved by Congress years ago as part of the $3 billion+ annual military assistance to the longtime ally, so did not require a new notification.

The use of US-supplied bombs added to the soaring death toll in Gaza, which by the end of March topped 32000, according to the latest figures provided by Palestinian health officials.

According to reports, the “Israeli” army has used the 2,000-pound bunker busters in strikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp and around the Al-Shati refugee camp. The Jabalia bombings alone are believed to have claimed more than 100 lives, in what the UN later called “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
29 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
29 March 2024
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
29 March 2024
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
28 March 2024