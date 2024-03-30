IOF Murder Palestinian Teen in Northern West Bank Raid

Islam Times - Troops of the “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] have murdered a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry, amid relentless aerial and ground offensives by the occupying entity’s military against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the shooting occurred early on Saturday in the city of Qabatiya, as “Israeli” forces stormed a local neighborhood overnight, resulting in clashes.Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the “Israeli” troops broke into several homes and deployed snipers on the rooftops of several buildings and homes amid violent confrontations.The IOF also rounded up a Palestinian father along with his son after they barged into a house. The forces ransacked several houses in the town as well, and inflicted damage to their contents.“Israeli” troops then opened heavy gunfire at two young men, critically injuring one of them.Fawaz Hammad, Director of al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, said that Moatasem Nabil Abu Abed was martyred after being seriously injured by live bullets.“Israeli” forces prevented Palestinian ambulances and paramedics from entering Qabatiya and transporting wounded locals to the hospital.On Friday, “Israeli” troops detained at least 25 Palestinians, including children, a woman and prisoners freed from “Israeli” jails, during separate raids across the occupied West Bank.The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] stated that the arrest campaigns focused on occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem], as hundreds of worshipers headed to the area to perform Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque.Other detentions took place in the governorates of al-Khalil [Hebron], Nablus, Tulkarm and Qalqilia.This brings the total number of Palestinians arrested since early October to nearly 7,870, including those who were detained from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure and those who were taken as hostages.More than 400 Palestinians have been martyred by IOf troops in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when the apartheid “Israeli” entity waged the war on Gaza after Hamas carried out the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.The “Israeli” aggression has so far martyred at least 32,552 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,980 others in Gaza. The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.