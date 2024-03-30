Iran’s Top Commander: Our Air Forces to Unveil New Generation of Drones, Missile Systems

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force [IRIADF] Brigadier General Ali-Reza Sabahifard confirmed that the Army branch is to unveil its new generation of missile and drone systems in the current Persian calendar year, which started earlier in March.

Sabahifard announced the information on Friday, visiting an air defense unit on the southern Iranian island of Jask.The new-generation military hardware, he said, boasts “up-to-date and advanced capabilities.”Sabahifard considered the IRIADF’s paramount strategy to be “creation of sustainable security,” which, in turn, paves the way for growth and progress in all areas across the country.The force, he said, “serves as the front line of the country’s defense and guarantees sustainable security for the Islamic homeland and establishment.”Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the Armed Forces self-sufficient.Iranian officials have underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense and deterrence, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be open to negotiations.