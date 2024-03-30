0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 21:38

People Taken Hostage in Dutch Night Club

Story Code : 1125971
People Taken Hostage in Dutch Night Club
There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said.

Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the center of town, police said in a statement posted on social media.

They added that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area, Reuters reported.

People were being held at the local Petticoat night club by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosives units and police in protective gear.

Trains to and from Ede were cancelled, railway operator NS said on its website.
Comment


Featured Stories
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024