Iran’s Power Generation Capacity Rises by 965 MW

Islam Times - An official at Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company said the electricity generation capacity in the country’s thermal power plants increased by over 965 megawatts in the previous Iranian year with the assistance of domestic knowledge-based companies.

The electricity generation capacity of Iran’s power plants increased by more than 965 megawatts last year with the implementation of projects to boost the power of gas-fired and combined-cycle power plants and remove restrictions in the steam power units in cooperation with the local knowledge-based companies, Esmaeil Namazi said.The Thermal Power Plants Holding Company inaugurated a number of new power plants in the previous Persian year and came up with plans to raise the electricity generation capacity of the existing power stations, he added, according to IRNA.He noted that projects to generate over 2,000 megawatts of electricity have been implemented across Iran since the the current administration assumed office in August 2021.The director of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPRC) said in February that Iran is the forerunner in the Middle East region in the field of repairing thermal power plants.