Saturday 30 March 2024 - 21:47

Iran to Send New Envoy to Baku

Story Code : 1125980
Speaking to Iranian News Agency on Friday, the informed source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said Tehran and Baku have reached good agreements to broaden ties.

Unveiling plans for the reopening of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran in the near future, the source said Iran will soon dispatch a new ambassador to Baku.

The term of office of Iran’s ambassador to Baku, Abbas Mousavi, has terminated, the source added.

The informed source also noted that the officials of the two neighbors are scheduled to hold diplomatic and formal meetings.

Tehran-Baku relations became strained when Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital came under an armed attack on January 27, 2023.

The attacker killed an embassy staff member and injured two others. The Baku government shut down its embassy in Tehran afterwards.

Azerbaijan termed the attack a "terrorist" incident, although a probe has shown that the assailant was motivated by "personal and family-related problems."

Later, Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats, prompting Tehran to respond with a similar move.

The Iranian and Azeri foreign ministers held several rounds of talks in the following months about ways to settle the problems and correct misunderstandings between the two countries, with both emphasizing the importance of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states.
