0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 21:48

Sudan Needs Urgent Aid to Avert Widespread Death: Report

Story Code : 1125981
Sudan Needs Urgent Aid to Avert Widespread Death: Report
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) had been due to issue an update to its December analysis that found nearly 5 million were on the verge of catastrophic hunger. But it was unable to do so due to the war, Reuters reported.

Instead, the IPC said it reviewed the latest evidence available and published the alert on Friday "to express major concern" about the deteriorating situation and to push for immediate action "to prevent famine."

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The UN has said nearly 25 million people - half Sudan's population - need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.

The IPC estimated that nearly 5 million people were acutely malnourished, of whom 3.6 million are children under the age of five and 1.2 million are pregnant and lactating women.

It estimated cereal production was 46% lower than the previous year due to fighting in primary crop production areas during the peak of harvest season, with food prices in markets 73% higher than in the same period last year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024