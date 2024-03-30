IAEA Chief Says Iran Pursues No Nuclear Weapon

Islam Times - The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, separating the category of uranium enrichment from the process of producing nuclear weapons, announced that Iran does not produce nuclear weapons despite its enriched uranium reserves.

The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in an interview with the US network "PBS", said that Iran has a large amount of highly enriched uranium reserves and this issue has naturally attracted the attention of the agency because no other country that does not have nuclear weapons enriches at this level.Grossi stated that the production of nuclear weapons is a complex process and requires more measures in addition to enriched uranium, adding that those who are looking for nuclear weapons, such as North Korea, conduct experiments in this field.In another part of this conversation, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency repeated the political claims about Iran's peaceful nuclear program and said that the enrichment process in Iran is increasing and nuclear materials are being enriched at a very high level.Referring to Iran's compensatory measures in the JCPOA, Grossi repeated the claim of reducing the agency's access and stated that if the JCPOA is to be resumed one day, the continuation of the status quo will make the agency's work difficult.The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the compensatory measures implemented in the JCPOA "will not directly or indirectly affect the Agency's ability to carry out its inspections in Iran."Earlier, the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations based in Vienna pointed out that "currently, there are a total of 120 inspectors appointed for the Islamic Republic of Iran at the disposal of the Agency" and emphasized that Iran is willing to enable it to perform its duties by benefiting from the expertise of various inspectors.