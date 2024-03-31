Biden Wins North Dakota Democratic Primary

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary, the state party announced Saturday.

In the primary election of North Dakota, there are 13 pledged delegates available, and the voting process was predominantly conducted through the use of mail-in ballots.Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, emerged victorious in the North Dakota Republican Party's presidential caucuses held on March 4, securing all 29 delegates.Biden and Trump each clinched their respective party's nomination earlier in March, and the latest wins have only added to their delegate counts, meaning that the outcomes are largely symbolic.During the 2020 Democratic nominating process, Biden was defeated in North Dakota by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Xinhua reported.The state consistently supports Republican candidates and favored Trump by substantial margins in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.