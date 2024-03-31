0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 14:06

Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces

Story Code : 1126068
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
The document was published on the official legal information portal. According to new rules, in effect since January 1, the conscription will involve those aged 18-30, with the exception of those who turned 27 before the end of 2023 and those who are 28 or 29 or are in reserve, TASS reported.

"(I hereby decree to) carry out the conscription of Russian citizens aged between 18 and 30, not in reserve and eligible for conscription, between April 1 and July 15, 2024, in the quantity of 150,000 people," the decree said.

The document also dismisses soldiers, sailors, sergeants and petty officers, whose conscription time span has expired.
