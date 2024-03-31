Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Islam Times - Gaza’s media office said more than 400 Palestinian people, including patients, war-displaced and healthcare staff, have been killed in Israeli attacks during 13-day siege of al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli army said its operation at Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital is continuing.At least 107 patients and 60 medical staff remain inside the besieged hospital, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as Israel continues to deny the World Health Organization access to the besieged facility, Al Jazeera reported.In the Remal neighborhood of Gaza City, airstrikes were reportedly conducted on several buildings.Israeli jets struck about 80 targets across Gaza, including buildings and infrastructure.At least 32,705 Palestinians have been killed and 75,190 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.