Sunday 31 March 2024

Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital


Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
The Israeli army said its operation at Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital is continuing.

At least 107 patients and 60 medical staff remain inside the besieged hospital, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as Israel continues to deny the World Health Organization access to the besieged facility, Al Jazeera reported.

In the Remal neighborhood of Gaza City, airstrikes were reportedly conducted on several buildings.

Israeli jets struck about 80 targets across Gaza, including buildings and infrastructure.

At least 32,705 Palestinians have been killed and 75,190 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
