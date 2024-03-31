0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 14:08

Paris Mayor Says Russian, Belarusian Athletes 'Not Welcome' at Olympics

Story Code : 1126070
Paris Mayor Says Russian, Belarusian Athletes
"I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they are not welcome in Paris and to tell Ukrainian athletes and all the Ukrainian people that we support them very strongly," Hidalgo said in a video posted by Ukrainian YouTube channel, United News.

Hidalgo made her comments on a trip to Kyiv where she visited a training center for Ukrainian athletes.

Russian athletes can compete in the Paris Olympics, which run from July 26 until August 11 but only as neutrals, AFP reported.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from taking part in the opening ceremony which will be staged on the River Seine in the heart of the city.

In response, Moscow launched a furious tirade at the International Olympic Committee, arguing the IOC's restrictions on Russian athletes amounted to "neo-Nazism".

The IOC suspended Russia from the 2024 Games last year, but gave the green light for its athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they did not actively support the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
31 March 2024
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
31 March 2024
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
31 March 2024
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
30 March 2024
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024