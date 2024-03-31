0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 14:09

Israeli Officer Wounded in Stabbing Operation in Beer Al-Sabe

Story Code : 1126071
Israeli Officer Wounded in Stabbing Operation in Beer Al-Sabe
The Palestinian youth who allegedly carried out the operation was shot dead shortly after, as per Israeli media.

Israeli media further reported that the martyr was from the city of Rahat in the occupied al-Naqab desert.

Concurrently, Israeli occupation forces have initiated a fresh series of incursions throughout the occupied West Bank, employing tear gas and stun grenades during the arrest of four Palestinians in the at-Tur neighborhood, located east of occupied al-Quds.

On Saturday, a Palestinian child was murdered and several youths were injured by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Fawaz Hammad, the director of the al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, identified the martyr as 13-year-old child Moatasem Nabil Abu Aabed, adding that another Palestinian youth sustained a serious injury, Al Mayadeen reported.

Local sources confirmed that large forces of the Israeli occupation army raided Qabatiya, stormed several houses, and deployed snipers in several buildings and houses amid violent confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

At least 32,705 Palestinians have been killed and 75,190 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
31 March 2024
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
31 March 2024
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
31 March 2024
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
30 March 2024
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024