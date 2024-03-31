Israeli Officer Wounded in Stabbing Operation in Beer Al-Sabe

Islam Times - Israeli media reported on Sunday that an Israeli occupation police officer was wounded in a stabbing operation in Beer al-Sabe’s central bus station in the occupied al-Naqab desert.

The Palestinian youth who allegedly carried out the operation was shot dead shortly after, as per Israeli media.Israeli media further reported that the martyr was from the city of Rahat in the occupied al-Naqab desert.Concurrently, Israeli occupation forces have initiated a fresh series of incursions throughout the occupied West Bank, employing tear gas and stun grenades during the arrest of four Palestinians in the at-Tur neighborhood, located east of occupied al-Quds.On Saturday, a Palestinian child was murdered and several youths were injured by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.Fawaz Hammad, the director of the al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, identified the martyr as 13-year-old child Moatasem Nabil Abu Aabed, adding that another Palestinian youth sustained a serious injury, Al Mayadeen reported.Local sources confirmed that large forces of the Israeli occupation army raided Qabatiya, stormed several houses, and deployed snipers in several buildings and houses amid violent confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters.At least 32,705 Palestinians have been killed and 75,190 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.