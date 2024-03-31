0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 14:10

Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack in SW Pakistan

Story Code : 1126072
A military source told Xinhua that unknown terrorists ambushed a Bomb Disposal team of the Pakistan Army in the Saiji Mountain at the Akra Kaur Dam area, some 25 km northwest of Gwadar city.

According to the source, the Bomb Disposal team was carrying out a clearance operation at the route used by forces.

The Pakistani forces retaliated, but two soldiers lost their lives while four others were injured during the fire exchange, said the source, adding that there were no reports of any casualty on the terrorist side.

Additional troops supported by military helicopters were sent to the area for a search operation, the source added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On March 20, the Pakistani law enforcement agencies successfully repulsed a terrorist attack on a government building in Gwadar district, killing eight armed terrorists.
