Ship in Baltimore Bridge Crash Damaged But Intact

Islam Times - The hull of the Dali freighter was damaged but remained intact after the ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, which collapsed as a result, State Governor Wes Moore told a press conference on Saturday.

He explained that sea cranes are used to clear the rubble at the site of the bridge collapse, while underwater work is currently difficult due to unfavorable weather conditions, as well as a large amount of debris. Rescue divers will continue to work "as soon as those conditions change", TASS reported."With a salvage operation that is this complex and this unprecedented you need to be able to plan for every single moment and this work is going to take time and we're going to continually assess and reassess this situation," he said."This morning the Unified Command assured me that the hull of the Dali is damaged but intact," Moore added.He also explained that first of all, the authorities plan to dismantle the northern part of the bridge, which will open a temporary route for the passage of ships to the crash site. In total, according to the state governor, 377 people were involved in clearing the rubble.Earlier, the US administration allocated $60 million for initial costs associated with repairing the collapsed bridge. As the Punchbowl News portal reported, in total, the work to repair the bridge could cost the authorities several billion dollars. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg noted that losses from the suspension of the port in Baltimore due to the bridge collapse range from $100 million to $200 million per day.