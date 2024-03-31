0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 22:53

Russia Conducts 'Counter-Terrorism Operation' in S Dagestan

Russia Conducts
Russia is on high alert following a mass shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 - the deadliest attack in the country in 20 years with at least 144 killed, Reuters reported.

"Security agencies detained three bandits who were planning many terrorist offenses. During the inspection of the places where the criminals were detained, automatic weapons, ammunition, and an improvised explosive device ready for use were found," the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Sunday.

Earlier the committee said that suspected criminals had been blocked by security services in several flats in residential areas of the regional capital Makhachkala and one of the biggest cities in the republic - Kaspiysk.

There were no civilian casualties and no losses among the law enforcement personnel.

The operation continues, the committee said.
