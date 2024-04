Islam Times - One people was killed and 12 others wounded during clashes in Sunday elections in Turkey.

Clashes between two groups in Turkey's Kurdish-majority southeast during Sunday's local elections left one dead and 12 people wounded, a local official told AFP.The incident that took place in Agaclidere village 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the city of Diyarbakir turned violent and included guns, the official said. One bullet hit the car of a local journalist.