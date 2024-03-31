IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement that observed the Islamic Republic Day has vowed it will continue to protect national interests.

In its statement released on Sunday, the IRGC said it is ready to play a role along with the Armed Forces and other security and intelligence bodies to safeguard the country's national interests, security, independence, and the Islamic Revolution’s achievements.The day is a turning point in Iran’s history when 98.2% of people said a meaningful “yes” to the Islamic Republic less than two months after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the statement read."Through such a referendum, a window was opened for the Iranian nation to leave the domination of the arrogant powers behind and to step towards success, prosperity and power," it said.It added that the Islamic Republic presented a new model of governing by relying on Islam and Islamic democracy to the world.The IRGC further said that by tapping into national potentials and capabilities, it will thwart the enemy’s plots aimed at sowing discord in the society.