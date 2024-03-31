At least 7 Killed, 30 injured in Car Bomb in N Syria

Islam Times - Seven people have been killed so far when a car bomb exploded in the middle of a popular market in the north Syrian city of Azaz, in the northern Aleppo countryside.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Syria reported that seven people have been killed so far when a car bomb exploded in the middle of a popular market in the north Syrian city of Azaz, in the northern Aleppo countryside.It was mentioned that more than 30 people were injured as a result of the explosion, adding that the attack was carried out by two individuals.Unrest prevails in areas controlled by armed groups in northern Syria.On March 8, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that violent clashes erupted in the northern countryside of Aleppo between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the fighters of the National Army in the Syrian cities of Azaz and Afrin.Al Mayadeen's correspondent mentioned that National Army militants announced thwarting two infiltration attempts by SDF militants in the Borj Haydar axis in the northwestern countryside of Aleppo and the Azaz southern axis in the northern countryside.