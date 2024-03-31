0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 23:05

Pro-Palestine Rally Held in Islamabad

Story Code : 1126147
Hundreds of thousands of people in Pakistan's capital participated in a gathering to show their solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday, chanting slogans in support of Palestinians and condemnation of the US and the apartheid Tel Aviv regime.

It was on October 17 that the Israeli regime hit Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza; At least 500 people were killed and 600 injured in the Israeli airstrike the medical complex in central Gaza. 

At least 32,785 Palestinians have been killed and 75,190 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
