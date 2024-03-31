0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 23:09

Muslims Mourn Imam Ali's Martyrdom in Laylat ul-Qadr

People from all walks of life participate in the Laylat ul-Qadr (Night of Qadr) rituals, asking for God's mercy and blessings.

The night, of Ramadan 21, is also the occasion of Imam Ali's martyrdom anniversary (AS), the first Imam of the world's Shias; the people dressed in black mourn the occasion.

Among the night's deeds are reciting the Holy Quran and the prayer of Joshan Kabir (which means the Great Cuirass), wishing the best from God, and renewing allegiance with Him to live a pure and honest life.

The 19th, 21st, and 23rd nights of the holy month of Ramadan are the Nights of Qadr, and people from all over Islamic Iran are widely present in the revival of the Nights of Qadr. 
