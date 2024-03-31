0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 23:11

Londoners Hold Massive Rally in Support of Palestine

Story Code : 1126149
In this anti-Zionist demonstration, the supporters of Palestine in London, the capital of the UK, emphasized the end of the war and the cessation of the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian supporters, holding Palestinian flags, condemned the British government's support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli enemy has been bombing Gaza for 175 days, killing 32,600 innocent civilians and injuring over 75, 000 others.
