Islam Times - Former President Donald Trump said the Americans won't "have a country anymore" if they don't vote for him in November.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, weighed in on a variety of topics — including his likely rematch with Democratic rival President Joe Biden on November 5 — during an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that aired on Saturday night."The most important day in the history of our country is going to be November 5," Trump said, adding, "Our country is going bad. And it's going to be changed on November 5, and if it's not changed we're not going to have a country anymore."Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, doubled down on the former president's remarks, telling Newsweek in an email on Saturday night, "Without law and order and safety for all Americans, we won't have a country anymore."The former president discussed multiple additional topics during the Fox News interview, including Truth Social and the slaying of a New York Police Department officer.During the One Nation with Brian Kilmeade segment, one of the topics Trump discussed was Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's recent 60 Minutes appearance. During the interview, which aired on March 24, the Mexican president offered a proposal for ways in which the US might curb the tide of migrants at its Southern border, igniting criticism from conservative lawmakers.López Obrador suggested four things that the US government could do that might address the political and economic instabilities at the root of the recent migrant surges: commit $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean; lift sanctions on Venezuela; end the Cuban embargo; and legalize law-abiding undocumented Mexican migrants living in the US.Trump blasted the Mexican president's proposal, saying "Mexico just asked for $10 billion a year...I wouldn't give him 10 cents."When asked by Kilmeade what changed, the former president responded, "It's very simple, lack of respect for the President. They would never say that to me."The former president spoke with Kilmeade earlier this week after attending the wake of New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller, 31, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday after being * during a traffic stop in Queens. Guy Rivera, 34, was charged with first degree murder this week. Rivera had at least 21 prior arrests, The New York Times reported.Trump recounted meeting the slain officer's family while speaking during his interview with the Fox News host.During his visit, Trump met with Diller's family, including his wife Stephanie and 1-year-old son."Stephanie is incredible," Trump said, adding, "And they wanted me to be there, and I wanted to be there. They're devastated. The family is devastated. The police force is devastated. The whole country feels this way. And it's happening more and more, and it's really a lack of respect for law and order and we have to have law and order back in our country."Trump attended Diller's wake on Thursday in Massapequa, Long Island, while Biden was in New York at a pre-planned campaign fundraising event hosted by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Kilmeade asked the MAGA leader if he thought, based on "logistics", it would have been possible for the president to visit with the family that day."I'd say within a half an hour depending on the mode of travel, so you know they have some pretty fast travel," Trump said, adding, "I think that politically he can't support the police. I think he's also making a mistake, but I think politically his base won't let him support the police. I support the police, I would say at the highest level of any president by far, maybe double or triple, and they knew that that's why when I walked into that funeral power it was like love."Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) an existing shell company, agreed to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) on Friday, clearing the way for the former president's company to go public. The new entity runs Truth Social, a social media platform created two years ago as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, now X.Wall Street values TMTG at around $9 billion.Owning a 58 percent stake, Trump, if elected in November, would be the first US president with a controlling stake of a publicly traded company. However, it wouldn't be the first time he's had a stock on the market.Trump weighed in on the merger and Truth Social during his interview with the Fox News host.Kilmeade asked Trump, "You probably got an extra $5 billion in your checking account, What does that mean to you?""Truth has been amazing, Trump said, adding, "It gave me a voice. And when I was terminated from Twitter, it was vicious, and then all of a sudden I didn't have a voice. And now it's public. And the stock has gone through the roof. And really this is, I think in the true sense, this is really a great sign of where the people in this country stand. I view it as a poll. And I call it the voice. It's the voice of America. It's my voice."