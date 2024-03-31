Several Killed, Injured as Israel Again Targets Hundreds of Palestinians Waiting for Aid Trucks in Gaza

Islam Times - Several Palestinians were killed and injured on Saturday as the Israeli army again targeted hundreds of people who were waiting for aid trucks in the southeast of Gaza City.

The Israeli army fired shells and opened fire on dozens of Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout in the Zeitoun neighborhood Southeast of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.According to eyewitnesses, medical teams and citizens were unable to evacuate the casualties fully, and there were still people lying on the ground.It is not the first time Israel has targeted people waiting for aid in Gaza.Over the past few months, the Israeli army has targeted aid recipients and popular committees distributing aid at the Kuwait roundabout, killing and injuring dozens.Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.