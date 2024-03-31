0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 23:21

Several Killed, Injured as Israel Again Targets Hundreds of Palestinians Waiting for Aid Trucks in Gaza

Story Code : 1126156
Several Killed, Injured as Israel Again Targets Hundreds of Palestinians Waiting for Aid Trucks in Gaza
The Israeli army fired shells and opened fire on dozens of Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout in the Zeitoun neighborhood Southeast of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

According to eyewitnesses, medical teams and citizens were unable to evacuate the casualties fully, and there were still people lying on the ground.
It is not the first time Israel has targeted people waiting for aid in Gaza.

Over the past few months, the Israeli army has targeted aid recipients and popular committees distributing aid at the Kuwait roundabout, killing and injuring dozens.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
31 March 2024
Trump Warns Americans
Trump Warns Americans 'Won't Have A Country' If He Loses in November
31 March 2024
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
31 March 2024
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
31 March 2024
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
31 March 2024
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
31 March 2024
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
31 March 2024
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
30 March 2024
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024