0
Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:35

Al-Qassam Cmdr. Calls on Palestinians to Use All Resources to Fight “Israel”

Story Code : 1126249
Al-Qassam Cmdr. Calls on Palestinians to Use All Resources to Fight “Israel”
Mohammed Deif made the call on Palestinians both in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in a video message published Sunday.
 
The remarks appeared to be from a recording of Deif published on October 7, 2023, when he announced the beginning of Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the apartheid “Israeli” entity.
 
“Today is the day. Whoever has a rifle should come out with it, for this is the time. And whoever does not have a rifle should come forth with their machetes, their pickaxes, or a Molotov cocktail, with their trucks or bulldozers or cars,” Deif said in Arabic in the short video released by Hamas.
 
He added, “Today is the day history opens its brightest, the most splendid, and the most noble pages. So, who will inscribe their name, their family’s name, [and] their town’s name in the pages of light and glory?”
 
The new message came after Hamas released a short audio from Deif’s October 7 message in which he urged all Muslims to “join the fight to liberate al-Aqsa.”
 
In that message, Deif addressed “our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria and the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia”.
 
“Start marching now, not tomorrow, toward Palestine, and do not let borders, regimes, and restrictions deprive you of the honor of waging Jihad and taking part in the liberation of the al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.
 
The apartheid “Israeli” entity started its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the entity’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.
 
Nearly six months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding “Israeli” captives despite martyring nearly 32,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring about 75,300 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
2 April 2024
Yemeni Top Official: This Year
Yemeni Top Official: This Year's World Quds Day Specific; Due to Indescribable Crimes in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
2 April 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
1 April 2024
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
1 April 2024
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
1 April 2024
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
1 April 2024
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
31 March 2024
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
31 March 2024
Trump Warns Americans
Trump Warns Americans 'Won't Have A Country' If He Loses in November
31 March 2024
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
31 March 2024
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
31 March 2024