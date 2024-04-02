Bibi’s Son Booed for Having Fun in US amid “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza

Islam Times - A group of protesters have booed “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, for staying in Miami rather than returning to the “Israeli” entity amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

Netanyahu’s younger son left the occupied territories on March 26, 2023, in the aftermath of massive protests over his father’s decision to fire the entity’s War Minister, Yoav Gallant, over his criticism of the controversial “judicial overhaul” plan.

According to a last month report by the entity’s Channel 12, Yair Netanyahu stays in an extravagant apartment complex in Miami with a chauffeur and a pair of bodyguards. His securing costs an estimated $55,000 a month, for a total of $680,000 to date.

Yair has long been an outspoken social media critic of his father’s political opponents.

The “Israeli” entity launched its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for the entity’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Nearly six months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding “Israeli” captives despite martyring at least 32,782 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 75,298 others.

A group of protesters in Miami, Florida, on Monday blew horns and screamed to express their anger that Netanyahu’s outspoken son has not returned to the “Israeli”-occupied territories for six months since the start of the Gaza war, the Times of “Israel” reported.