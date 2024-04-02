0
Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:46

Iran’s FM: US Should be Answerable To ‘Israeli” Attack

He made the remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in early Tuesday.
 
The Monday attack resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of Al-Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], his deputy, and five of their accompanying officers.
 
Iran's Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari confirmed that the attack had resulted in the martyrdom of seven people, but said the exact number of the martyrs was yet to be specified.
 
AmirAbdollahian said Iran's Foreign Ministry had summoned the chargé d'affaires of Switzerland, which represents Washington's interests in Tehran, after the attack.
 
“During the summoning, the dimensions of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s terrorist attack and crime were explained, and the American administration’s responsibility underlined,” read the post by the Iranian top diplomat.
 
“An important message was relayed to the American administration as the Zionist entity’s supporter,” it noted. “The United States should be answerable.”
 
 
