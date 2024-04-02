0
Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:55

US House to Consider Ukraine Aid Bill in April

Story Code : 1126260
US House to Consider Ukraine Aid Bill in April
"The speaker has made it clear that he supports Ukraine both directly to (Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky - publicly, he's made these statements - and to the secretary general of NATO. The speaker has made very clear statements that when we get back (from a recess), it's the next top agenda, after having just passed all the bills that fund the federal government. I believe this is going to have overwhelming support in Congress, and we'll put a bill on the president's desk," he said in an interview.
 
Turner was asked whether the current legislation will need to be tweaked to either include loans that Ukraine would have to pay back or incorporate clauses about border security to gain approval.
 
He said, "There already is a significant and very strong support among Republicans."
 
Earlier this week Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Q. Brown held a meeting with the Washington-based Defense Writers Group, where he commented on the prospect of supplying Kiev with ATACMS missiles, TASS reported.
 
When asked whether a transfer of ATACMS missiles from the US to Ukraine would carry an unacceptable risk of escalating the conflict, he said the risk is now not as high as it used to be.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
2 April 2024
Yemeni Top Official: This Year
Yemeni Top Official: This Year's World Quds Day Specific; Due to Indescribable Crimes in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
2 April 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
1 April 2024
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
1 April 2024
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
1 April 2024
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
1 April 2024
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
31 March 2024
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
31 March 2024
Trump Warns Americans
Trump Warns Americans 'Won't Have A Country' If He Loses in November
31 March 2024
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
31 March 2024
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
31 March 2024