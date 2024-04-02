India Test-Fires Long-Range BrahMos Missile

Islam Times - The Indian Army has test-fired a long-range BrahMos cruise missile, co-developed with Russia, from the islands of Andaman and Nicobar off the country’s east coast.

The “calculated strike” hit its mark with precision, the army added, describing the test as “a poignant reminder of India’s steadfast dedication to defending its sovereignty and fostering regional stability,” RT reported.

India’s latest test-firing of the BrahMos coincided with the presence of the Chinese Yuan Wang 3 space-tracking ship in the region, Indian Defense Research Wing (IDRW), a specialized outlet, noted last week.

New Delhi views the presence of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region as “problematic” and believes the ships could be used for monitoring missiles or satellites test-fired from locations in the region.

The launch was carried out by the Indian Army’s ‘Rising Sun’ missile specialists, and showed the weapon’s “long-range targeting capabilities,” the Eastern Command said in a post on X.