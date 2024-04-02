0
Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:57

India Test-Fires Long-Range BrahMos Missile

Story Code : 1126262
India Test-Fires Long-Range BrahMos Missile
The launch was carried out by the Indian Army’s ‘Rising Sun’ missile specialists, and showed the weapon’s “long-range targeting capabilities,” the Eastern Command said in a post on X.
 
The “calculated strike” hit its mark with precision, the army added, describing the test as “a poignant reminder of India’s steadfast dedication to defending its sovereignty and fostering regional stability,” RT reported.
 
India’s latest test-firing of the BrahMos coincided with the presence of the Chinese Yuan Wang 3 space-tracking ship in the region, Indian Defense Research Wing (IDRW), a specialized outlet, noted last week.
 
New Delhi views the presence of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region as “problematic” and believes the ships could be used for monitoring missiles or satellites test-fired from locations in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
2 April 2024
Yemeni Top Official: This Year
Yemeni Top Official: This Year's World Quds Day Specific; Due to Indescribable Crimes in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
2 April 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
1 April 2024
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
1 April 2024
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
1 April 2024
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
1 April 2024
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
31 March 2024
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
31 March 2024
Trump Warns Americans
Trump Warns Americans 'Won't Have A Country' If He Loses in November
31 March 2024
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
31 March 2024
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
31 March 2024