Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:58

Unexploded Ordnance Blast Kills 9 Children in Afghanistan

Story Code : 1126263
Unexploded Ordnance Blast Kills 9 Children in Afghanistan
The incident occurred in the Zadran area, Geero district of the province, after the children aged between four and 10 found the device on Sunday afternoon and began playing with it, but the device exploded suddenly, killing the nine kids on the spot, Bakhtar quoted Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, director of the information and culture department of Ghazni, as saying.
 
Similarly, following the blast of an unexploded device, three children were killed and two others sustained injuries in the southern Helmand province on March 22, Xinhua reported.
 
The war-torn Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as the unexploded devices and mines have been left over from the past more than four decades of wars and civil strife.
