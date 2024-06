Islam Times - CIA director Bill Burns and Brett McGurk, President Biden's top Middle East adviser, are traveling to the West Asia region to push for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The US officials visit to the West Asia region was announced by a US official and two other sources with direct knowledge of the matter.Burns is expected to arrive in Doha on Tuesday, Axios reported.McGurk will arrive in Cairo on Wednesday, it added.Qatar and Egypt are the two key mediators in the indirect talks between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.