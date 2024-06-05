0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 08:28

IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria

Story Code : 1139807
In a message on Wednesday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami offered his condolences on the martyrdom of IRGC serviceman Saeed Abyar who passed away in the Israeli regime’s recent airstrike on Syria’s Aleppo where he was on an advisory mission.

“The child-murderer Zionist criminals should bear in mind that they will pay the price for the pure blood shed in this crime. They (Zionists) should await (Iran’s) response,” the commander said.

Paying tribute to the late IRGC serviceman for his assistance to the anti-Israeli resistance groups, the general said the martyr will inspire the revolutionary youth forever.

The Israeli regime launched an airstrike on northwestern Syria on Monday, targeting areas near Aleppo and causing casualties and material damage.

Since 2011, the Zionist regime has launched hundreds of attacks on Syria as the Arab country has been engulfed in a wave of terrorism and militancy supported by foreign powers.
