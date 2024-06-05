Israeli Military Conducts Violent Arrests, Raids Across Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's military intensified its operations in the occupied West Bank with raids in Jenin and other towns, resulting in arrests, injuries, and property damage.

The Israeli military stormed the city of Jenin and the nearby town of Kafr Dan in the occupied West Bank, arresting three Palestinians, according to the Wafa news agency.Israeli forces injured a young man and a child during the Jenin raid. The young man was shot in the shoulder by live bullets, while the child was injured by shrapnel. Both were taken to a hospital.Fires broke out in a house and a vehicle targeted by Israeli soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp, according to Wafa.The Israeli military shot one man in the shoulder during its raid on Jenin. Another man and a child were injured by shrapnel in Kafr Dan.Nine people were arrested in Kafr Dan, while two men were arrested in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, according to Wafa.Israel's military bulldozed Palestinian-owned agricultural land and damaged infrastructure during a raid on Kafr Dan.Confrontations broke out and gunfire was exchanged between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli military during the raid in Jenin, Wafa reports.Israeli forces also raided Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (al-Khalil), where an "arrest campaign" is underway, with one man confirmed detained, local media report.Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces closed the Beit Furik checkpoint, east of Nablus. They stormed the town of Kafr Malek, east of Ramallah. Also a group of Israeli settlers entered the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and an area near the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform religious rituals.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued an alert following demolitions of Palestinian-owned property in Duma, about 25 km southeast of Nablus.According to OCHA, 10,794 Palestinian-owned structures have been demolished in the West Bank since 2009, displacing 16,377 people.“The threat of destruction of homes and sources of livelihood contributes to a coercive environment pressuring people to leave their areas of residence,” OCHA said.This destruction comes as the World Food Programme reported in February that an estimated 600,000 Palestinians in the West Bank are experiencing food insecurity amid escalating Israeli military and settler violence, arbitrary arrests, and movement restrictions since October.