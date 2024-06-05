0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 08:36

Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War

A senior Hezbollah official has warned that Israel will "face devastation and destruction" if it moves to expand the war against Lebanon.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy chief of Lebanon’s resistance movement, stated on Tuesday that Hezbollah does not seek to expand the war with Israel but remains prepared for any imposed war.

Resistance group is "ready for the battle and will not allow Israel to secure any victories," said Sheikh Qassem.

“If Israel wants to fight an all-out war, we are ready for it,” he declared.

These comments followed Hezbollah's launch of a squadron of drones against an Israeli military barracks for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The resistance movement has initiated several operations against Israel in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli military and espionage sites have forced the regime to evacuate tens of thousands of settlers from areas near the Lebanese border, with no immediate prospect for their return.

The attacks have also caused significant casualties, with some estimates suggesting that around 500 Israeli soldiers have been either killed or wounded in the strikes.

In response, Israel has launched attacks on southern Lebanon over recent months, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including Hezbollah fighters.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive on Gaza after the Hamas resistance movement carried out an operation against the Israeli regime in retaliation for intensified operations against Palestinians.

On May 7, Israel began a ground offensive in Rafah, home to about a million displaced Palestinians who have fled from other parts of Gaza amid the Israeli onslaught.

So far, Israel has killed at least 36,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 82,627 others in the Gaza Strip.
