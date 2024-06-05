0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 08:39

Iraq Resistance Launches Retaliatory Op. on “Israeli” Positions

Story Code : 1139812
The Iraqi umbrella group for the country’s anti-terror movements made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said it used drones to strike a vital “Israeli” target on the coast of the Dead Sea.

The group said the operations are in response to the “Israeli” massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including women, children and the elderly.

The Iraqi group has vowed to continue retaliatory operations on “Israeli” targets.

It has also hit American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

The group has been launching operations on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying entity started a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip early last October.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched a brutal assault on Gaza, targeting hospitals, residences and houses of worship following the surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Palestinian resistance movements on October 7.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the entity’s genocide has resulted in the martyrdom of 36,479 civilians, mostly women and children, and left 82,777 others injured.
