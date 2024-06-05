Iran FM Spox: Palestinians’ Resistance Bringing “Israel” to Its Knees; Silence on Crimes Unforgettable

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has censured the silence and inaction of international organizations over the “Israeli” entity’s crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that Palestinians’ resistance will undoubtedly bring the occupying entity to its knees.

Nasser Kanani made the remarks in a post on X social media platform on Tuesday, as the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza continues unabated."In the shadow of the inaction of countries and international organizations, the destruction and mass killing in the Gaza strip continues insanely and non-stop by the ‘Israeli’ entity," Kanani said.He went on to say that 55% of the buildings in Gaza have been annihilated or hit due to the silence and passivity kept by the international institutions and the world countries.The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the “Israeli” entity’s attacks have brought nothing but massacre, destruction, drought and starvation.“Undoubtedly, the oppressed but resistant Palestinian nation, despite all the countless and heartbreaking pains and sufferings, will bring the criminal entity of ‘Israel’ to its knees, and surrender and defeat are the inevitable fate of the rootless occupiers,” Kanani said.“But the entity’s supporters and those who remain silent in the face of all these crimes will be put to shame and will go down in history,” he added.The “Israeli” entity waged the genocidal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Since the start of the aggression, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least 36,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring some 82,959 others.The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.