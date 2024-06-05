Islam Times - NATO's largest naval exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) is set to begin on Wednesday, the Polish armed forces said.

According to the Polish military, the exercise scenario involves actions against the backdrop of a conflict between fictional states, and the exercise itself is defensive in nature, Sputnik reported."More than 50 ships of various classes and types, 45 helicopters and aircraft, 9,000 military personnel are participating in the Baltops 24 exercise this year. The most important NATO maritime exercise in the Baltic Sea will start on Wednesday, June 5, in Klaipeda (Lithuania)," the armed forces said in a statement.This year, representatives of all branches of the Polish armed forces will take part in the exercises, the statement read, adding that the Polish fleet is represented by ships of the 3rd Ship Flotilla and the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla.As many as 20 NATO countries will take part in the exercise: Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Spain, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Italy and the US. Activities will take place throughout the Baltic Sea basin, as well as onshore in Sweden, Poland, Germany and Lithuania.Russian officials have repeatedly spoken against further militarization of the Baltic Sea and turning it into a “NATO Lake”.In December, President Vladimir Putin announced the reestablishment of the Leningrad Military District in response to NATO's Baltic activities.