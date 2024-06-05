Intense Israeli Air Strikes Hit Central Gaza As Hospitals Overwhelmed

Islam Times - Israeli forces are continuing their offensive in central Gaza, targeting civilian areas including the Bureij camp and eastern Deir el-Balah with a series of air strikes.

Injured Palestinians are being rescued from neighborhoods in central Gaza that have been under intense Israeli attack.In a recent mission, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) recovered the bodies of six Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment and found eight others wounded in the Ja’frawi neighborhood, east of Deir el-Balah.Medical sources in Deir el-Balah report that morgues are full, and they are struggling to handle the influx of casualties.The hospital is operating at three times its capacity.Israeli attacks on the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza killed at least 15 people on Tuesday.Dozens more wounded in the attacks were taken to the overwhelmed Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah.A spokesman for the hospital, which faces a fuel shortage and lack of medical supplies, has called for international assistance as the facility is overrun with patients from the latest Israeli attacks.Israeli troops have also continued their offensive in Rafah in the south.Israel’s latest round of attacks across Gaza has resulted in numerous civilian casualties, according to the Wafa news agency and medical sources who spoke to Al Jazeera, particularly in densely populated central areas suffering heavy bombardment.Local media reported that an Israeli military attack on a home belonging to the Darwish family in the Maghazi camp killed at least eight people.Over the past day, a total of 75 people have been killed in central Gaza due to Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian journalists on the ground.The attacks have heavily impacted the densely populated Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, as well as neighborhoods east of Deir el-Balah.Officials from Al Aqsa Hospital, the only functioning health facility in the area, have warned they cannot cope with the influx of victims.An Al Jazeera correspondent reported artillery shelling in the Korba area in the Shujayea neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the north of the Strip.Marking World Environment Day, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees highlighted the environmental damage caused by Israel’s assault on Gaza in a post on X.UNRWA stated that the war has caused "catastrophic damage to the natural environment" that Palestinians rely on for water, clean air, food, and livelihoods.The agency added that restoring environmental services to Gaza will take "decades" and can only begin once a ceasefire and an end to the war are achieved.Research from January indicated that the carbon footprint of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeded the annual emissions of 20 small countries.Gaza Health Ministry’s Munir al-Bursh has called for more fuel to be delivered to northern Gaza as medical teams return to work at the Indonesian Field Hospital.“The (Israeli forces) destroyed the health sector in northern Gaza,” he told Al Jazeera.“We are calling on the world to bring diesel fuel into northern Gaza ... we are working at the minimum.”At least 36,586 Palestinians have been killed and 83,074 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry.The ministry added that 115 people were injured in the latest 24-hour reporting period.