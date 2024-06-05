Islam Times - The Ardabil Province Prosecutor General said that a suspect wanted by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and who was an Israeli spy was arrested in northern Iranian city of Ardabil.

"This suspect was from one of the southern provinces of the country, who was arrested in Ardabil with the tactfulness of the provincial prosecutor's office and the swift action of the intelligence forces," Jalal Afaghi said."Through one of the social networks, he was in contact with high-ranking officers of the Mossad, and under the guise of doing editorial job, he would collect information needed by the Mossad from inside the country," the Ardabil Province Prosecutor General said.The judicial official said that the suspect sought to escape the country but was arrested in an ambush.