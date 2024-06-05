0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 21:44

Israeli Spy Detained in Iran's Ardabil

Story Code : 1139951
Israeli Spy Detained in Iran
"This suspect was from one of the southern provinces of the country, who was arrested in Ardabil with the tactfulness of the provincial prosecutor's office and the swift action of the intelligence forces," Jalal Afaghi said.

"Through one of the social networks, he was in contact with high-ranking officers of the Mossad, and under the guise of doing editorial job, he would collect information needed by the Mossad from inside the country," the Ardabil Province Prosecutor General said.

The judicial official said that the suspect sought to escape the country but was arrested in an ambush.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
5 June 2024
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
5 June 2024
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
5 June 2024
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
5 June 2024
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
5 June 2024
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
5 June 2024
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime's Tze'elim military Base
5 June 2024
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
4 June 2024
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
4 June 2024
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
4 June 2024
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
4 June 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
4 June 2024