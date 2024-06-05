0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 21:45

2 Killed, 11 Wounded in Hezbollah Strike on Hurfeish

Story Code : 1139952
Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack on the northern town of Hurfeish, saying it launched several explosive-laden drones at an army position in the area, Times of Israel reported.

The Lebanese movement said the attack was a response to recent deadly Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon, including an attack yesterday in Naqoura that left a Hezbollah member martyred.

The Israeli military said it was investigating why sirens did not sound amid the attack, which left at least 11 people hurt, including one in critical condition, the regime media said.

Some other Israeli media said that 2 of the injured had been killed.
