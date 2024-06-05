Hezbollah Destroyed Iron Dome Battery with Guided Missile

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah announced a missile attack on one of the platforms of the "Iron Dome" air defense system of the Zionist regime.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that Islamic Resistance fighters fired a guided missile at an “Iron Dome” platform in Ramot Naftali barracks, directly hitting and destroying it in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance.The Zionist media also reported that the fire Fire breaks out on Ramim Hill in the north of the occupied territories.Al-Mayadeen reporter in southern Lebanon also reported the attack on the Zionist position Al-Samaqah located in the occupied hills of Kafr Shubafrom on the Lebanese side.