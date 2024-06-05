0
Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 22:16

IAEA BoGs Passes anti-Iran's Nuclear Program Resolution

IAEA BoGs Passes anti-Iran
The anti-Iran resolution, put forward by the three European nations of France, the UK, and Germany, received 20 votes in favor, two against, and 12 abstentions, as reported by Reuters. The resolution was opposed by China and Russia.

In a statement to the Board, the trio emphasized the long-overdue need for Iran to fulfill its legal obligations and called for urgent, unambiguous cooperation with the Agency.

The resolution urged Iran to reverse its decision to remove the designations of several experienced Agency inspectors, crucial for effective verification activities in the country.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani cautioned the IAEA about the potential exploitation of its capacity by certain member states for their political agendas.

Iran submitted a note to the IAEA regarding recent reports from IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, urging the agency to maintain impartiality in its assessments of Iran's nuclear activities.

During an address to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Grossi reiterated concerns about Iran's alleged lack of cooperation on specific issues, including the presence of uranium particles at two nuclear sites.
