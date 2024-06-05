US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel

Islam Times - The US House of Representatives voted to sanction the International Criminal Court because of issuing verdict against the Israeli regime.

The US representatives passed the bill on Tuesday in response to the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The court trial against the Israeli regime began as South Africa filed a lawsuit to the ICC against the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza. CNN reported that President Joe Biden forcefully denounced the ICC move, saying “there is no equivalence” between Israel and Hamas, but the administration has said it does not support the GOP-led effort to sanction the court.Since October 7 and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime in response to over 7 decades of occupation of Palestine, the regime kicked off an all-out war on the Gaza Strip under the pretext of destroying Hamas.Since then, more than 36,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 82,700 others have been wounded, with the Israeli regime failing yet to reach its alleged goal.More than 3,500 Palestinian children below 5 years of age in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of food, milk, nutritional supplements, and vaccinations due to the Israeli regime's policy of starvation.The US House of Representatives passed the bill in a 247 to 155 vote, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in support.