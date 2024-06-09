150 Killed As Israel Launch Brutal Attack on Gaza Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Islam Times - Israeli forces have initiated what Gaza’s Government Media Office describes as an “unprecedented brutal attack” on the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in a large number of casualties.

According to sources, 150 people have been killed and "tens of wounded people" were admitted following Israel's assault on Nuseirat on Saturday afternoon.Khalil al-Degran, a spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said, “(It) continues its aggression against all areas of the Central Governorate (Deir el-Balah), and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is in a catastrophic situation.”Gaza's Government Media Office stated that Israeli forces launched “a barbaric and brutal aggression” on the camp, directly targeting civilians. The intensity of the bombardment has hindered ambulances and civil defense from reaching the area.The office warned that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the sole operational hospital in Deir el-Balah, is currently reliant on a single electric generator. If the generator fails, “a real disaster” is imminent.“This hospital provides health services to a million people and displaced persons, and it cannot accommodate this large number of martyrs and injuries,” the office stated. It urged the international community, the UN, and other organizations “to intervene immediately and urgently save the hospital and save the health situation in the Central Governorate.”The office held the Israeli occupation and the American administration “fully responsible for this catastrophic crime in which the blood of dozens of innocent civilians was shed,” calling on the international community to “stop this brutal aggression continued by the Israeli occupation” and demand an immediate halt to the “genocidal war.”Reports from inside Al-Aqsa Hospital indicate a continuous influx of injuries from areas including Deir el-Balah, Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij, amid ongoing bombardment involving artillery shelling, air strikes, and live ammunition from warships.Witnesses reported a massive air strike near Al-Aqsa Hospital, trapping many due to the dangerous conditions. Ambulances, along with people using donkey carts and cars, have been tirelessly transferring the injured.On Thursday, an Israeli air attack on a UN-run school in Nuseirat refugee camp, which was sheltering displaced Palestinians, resulted in 35 to 45 deaths, including many women and children, according to local officials. The Israeli military claimed it targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in the school, a claim denied by Hamas officials.Sam Rose, director of planning for the UNRWA, discussed the attack with Al Jazeera. Hospital records revealed that one of the alleged fighters killed was an eight-year-old boy, identified by the Associated Press as Shaheen Mahmoud Ibrahim Abu Sharif.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 252 Palestinians were killed and 753 were injured between Monday and Friday afternoon. Israeli air strikes have severely affected the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi refugee camps.On Thursday, an Israeli missile struck a flour mill adjacent to a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir el-Balah, disrupting operations. The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that nine out of ten children in Gaza are experiencing severe food poverty, surviving on two or fewer food groups each day. OCHA highlighted that military operations have significantly destabilized humanitarian aid flows, necessitating a reorganization of the entire operation.Since October 7, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 36,731 people and wounded 83,530.