0
Sunday 9 June 2024 - 01:35

Chinese Embassy: US Should Stop Undermining Nuclear Disarmament Regime

Story Code : 1140562
Chinese Embassy: US Should Stop Undermining Nuclear Disarmament Regime
"The US needs to reflect on its behavior and commit itself to doing the right thing. The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said, commenting on the statements of the Special Assistant to the President of the United States, Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House Pranay Vaddi, TASS reported.

"The US sits on the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world. Even so, it clings to a first-use nuclear policy, devises nuclear deterrence strategies against others and has invested heavily to upgrade its nuclear triad. It has withdrawn from treaties and organizations concerning arms control, enhanced the NATO nuclear alliance and expanded cooperation with allies on advanced military technologies," the embassy press service said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024