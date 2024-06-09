0
Sunday 9 June 2024 - 01:36

2 Workers Shot Dead by Gunmen Near Kenya-Somali Border

Story Code : 1140563
The incident occurred on Friday night in Dadaab town while the workers were resting after a busy day constructing a dispensary. Police are investigating the possibility that the attack was carried out by al-Shabab terrorists operating in the area.

The victims, who were non-locals, were shot at close range, according to officers who visited the scene. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The border area faces frequent security challenges due to repeated attacks by al-Shabab terrorists. This latest incident comes amid ongoing operations to combat terrorist activities in the region. The recent surge in attacks has forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border. 
